Erratic driver charged with operating while intoxicated in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An erratic driver was pulled over and arrested last month for operating while intoxicated in Bloomfield Township, according to police.

Officers were called at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 to the area of Telegraph and Long Lake roads for reports of a possible impaired driver, authorities said.

Theodore Milton Mosley Jr. was pulled over in a black Chevrolet Silverado after an officer saw him driving erratically, police said.

Mosley was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated -- third offense.

He was arraigned in 48th District Court and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Mosley is scheduled to return to court March 11.

