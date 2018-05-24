Estranged husband to be sentenced in murder of couple found shot to death at Detroit home

DETROIT - An estranged husband faces sentencing Thursday in the murder of his wife and her boyfriend at a home on Detroit's east side.

Robert Bryant Watts, 36, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder and felony firearms violations. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearms violations as part of a plea deal.

The shooting happened Dec. 31, 2017 at a home in the 9200 block of McKinney Street.

Authorities said Watts went to the home at about 5 p.m. and demanded to see his two girls and one boy. Tarance Smith, 35, was visiting his girlfriend, Theresa Janay Watts, 36, when her estranged husband showed up at the home on New Year's Eve.

When his demand was denied, authorities allege Robert Watts pulled out a handgun and shot his wife while their children were present.

Police said Robert Watts forced his children into the bathroom and then shot Smith while he was seated in the kitchen.

Both victims were shot in the head.

Robert Watts, 36, at his arraignment for the fatal shooting of his estranged wife in Detroit. (WDIV)

After no one could get hold of the Theresa Watts or Smith and neither showed up for New Year's Eve celebrations, police were called and found the couple dead at the home.

Police searched for the children. They were located the following day with a family member.

Robert Watts was taken into custody at a relative's house in Redford, near Breakfast Drive and Minock Circle.

A man and woman were found shot to death at a home on Detroit's east side Jan. 1, 2018. (WDIV)

