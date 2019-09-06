Event aimed at hunting, fishing enthusiasts kicks off Friday in Imlay City

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - If you have a passion for hunting and fishing, then the 33rd annual Woods-N-Water Outdoor Weekend might be something you'd find interesting.

The event kicks off Friday in Imlay City and features hunting seminars, an air dog competition, a chili cook-off contest and a puppy tent. There will also be field dressing demos, cooking demos fishing experts and more.

To go for a single day, it'll cost you $10. A three-day pass costs $18, but children 12 and under get in free. Parking is also free. It's located at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds.

Friday: 5 - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 - 5 p.m.

More than 250 exhibitors are expected to attend.

View the seminar schedule below:

Click here for more information about the event.

