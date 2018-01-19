EVENT DETAILS: Dancing with the Stars this Saturday in Troy

Local 4's Kim DeGiulio will be among the celebrity dancers at Faith in Action's "Dancing with the Stars" at the San Marino Club(1685 E Big Beaver Rd) in Troy.

The event is set to take place from 7pm to 11pm on Saturday January 20th.

Tickets are $75 per person and include appetizer stations, an open bar and amazing dancing. You can purchase by clicking here.

The People's Choice Award at the event will be awarded to the celebrity with the most online votes. Each vote is $10 with all proceeds going directly to Faith In Action of Oakland County. For a complete list of celebrity dancers and to vote for our Kim DeGiulio click here.

Local 4's Jason Colthorp is to serve as the event's emcee.

About Faith In Action:

Faith in Action is a program established by The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a private philanthropy, to encourage congregations to work together to reach out to those who are in need of assistance to remain independent. The Foundation initially funded 25 programs in the mid-1980's before beginning a widespread replication of the model in the 1990's. Today there are approximately 650 Faith in Action programs throughout the country and are linked together by the Faith in Action National Network.

