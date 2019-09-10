Kirksey Recreation Center pool reopens today in Livonia after renovations

LIVONIA, Mich. - The Kirksey Recreation Center leisure pool will celebrate its grand reopening at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The renovations included new interactive water features, including a play structure that allows youth to make discoveries and engage in immersive play.

The play structure has two slides, blasters, dumping buckets, spinners and bobble nozzles. Inquisitive swimmers who like to explore the different ways water moves, will enjoy the water ways feature.

Additionally, the pool received new decking and gutters and pool surface. The 250-foot water slide and slide tower also received preventative maintenance.

"This renovation project, seven weeks in the making, was crucial to maintaining a state-of-the-art recreation center our patrons have come to expect," said Ted Davis, Livonia Parks and Recreation superintendent.

For more information call 734-466-2900 or visit livoniaparks.org.

Kirksey Recreation Center leisure pool. (WDIV) Kirksey Recreation Center leisure pool. (WDIV)



Kirksey Recreation Center leisure pool. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.