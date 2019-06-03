Evidence tech, partner hospitalized due to hazmat situation

DETROIT - An evidence tech and their partner remain hospitalized this morning due to a hazmat situation.

Investigators tell Local 4, Detroit police responded to a possible drug overdose scene at a home in the area of Chatfield and Beard streets right across the street from Roberto Clemente Academy. While on scene a male evidence tech became ill and narcan was administered before he was rushed to the hospital.

The evidence tech's partner was also hospitalized as a precaution.

The home were the incident took place has been declared a hazmat situation.

