Evidence tech, partner hospitalized after responding to drug overdose in Detroit

DETROIT - An evidence tech and their partner were hospitalized Monday morning due to a hazmat situation at a home in Southwest Detroit.

Detroit police responded to a possible drug overdose at a home in the area of Chatfield and Beard streets, right across the street from Roberto Clemente Academy. While on scene a male evidence tech became ill and Narcan was administered before he was rushed to the hospital.

The evidence tech's partner was also hospitalized as a precaution. The entire home where the incident took place has been declared a hazmat situation.

No other injuries have been reported.

An evidence tech and his partner were hospitalized after a responding to a hazmat situation June 3, 2019 in Southwest Detroit. (WDIV)

