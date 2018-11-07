Evrod Cassimy Launching Debut Album at Charity Release Party

Local 4 News Today Anchor Evrod Cassimy will release his highly-anticipated debut album, "Newzic" at a Red Carpet Release Party to benefit Danny's Miracle Angel Network (D-MAN) Foundation at Royal Oak's Emagine Theater this Saturday!

Cassimy is inviting fans to join him at the Album Release Party to walk the Red Carpet and the first to get a autographed copy of Newzic along with other exclusive merchandise! Evrod will be performing songs from his debut album R&B/Pop album with a live band at the party, while raising awareness for his D-MAN Foundation Music and Scholarship Fund, to enrich the lives of people with severe physical and mental disabilities through music therapy.

Tickets are FREE and space is limited. One per ticket registered guest. For tickets, RSVP at www.EvrodCassimy.com. Evrod is encouraging guests to support the D-MAN Foundation by making a donation to the D-MAN Music Scholarship Fund when they RSVP.

Some of the D-MAN All-Star musicians will be in attendance as Evrod's VIP guests at the Album Release Party, and Evrod will be presenting a check to the D-MAN Foundation for the Scholarship Fund that night.

Cassimy's debut album Newzic will be available for download and streaming on all digital platforms on November 10, 2018! A new song from the album, "90s R&B," is available with pre-orders now in iTunes, Google Play and www.EvrodCassimy.com

