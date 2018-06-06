Ex-couple from Metro Detroit feuds about using frozen embryos to create child for stem cells

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Metro Detroit mother wants to have another child by using frozen embryos she created with an old boyfriend because she believes bone marrow cells from the child could help her sick daughter.

Her ex-boyfriend and the girl's father, however, doesn't want to do that.

"At the beginning, the thought process was that this is a viable option to create a baby that you could subsequently gather stem cells from," father Ronaldee Ejalu's attorney, Daniel Webberman, said.

Ejalu and Gloria Karungi have a 7-year-old daughter who has sickle cell anemia.

"There's the issue of creating human life for the harvesting of body parts or tissue," Webberman said.

Karungi's attorney, David Kallman, argues that the cells would be coming from the umbilical cord, not the child.

"There's no issue about harvesting anything, or cells or anything from the new child themselves. It would be from the umbilical cord," Kallman said.

The courts will decide what happens in the case.

