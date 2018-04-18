Ex-Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger files appeal with handwritten letter

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Embattled former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger made an interesting move not only filing for an appeal but doing it with a handwritten letter.

It's just the latest chapter in this story of Spranger's trouble in Macomb County.

Karen Spranger's handwritten appeal letter. (WDIV)

"It has been a total nightmare for every department that had to deal with her. It's really very sad," said Macomb County employee Polly Helzer.

Spranger has had many battles with her employees and the county administration, but that wasn't what got her removed from the county clerk's seat. Instead it was an abandoned home with no utilities that Spranger claimed was where she was living when she filed to run for office.

A judge didn't believe that story at all and ultimately ordered Spranger removed from her county job.

Spranger had nothing to say as she struggled to get out of the county garage. Her access card already was deactivated. The county is ready to start fresh.

"We know that there is an immediate removal with that writ. She is to be removed from office and pending some kind of appeal, if she decides to do that, she is no longer the clerk here in Macomb County," said County Executive Mark Hackel.

Now that appeal is a realitly. Her handwritten document was sent to the Michigan Court of Appeals. In her appeal she claims she was denied her right to a jury trial.

Full coverage of Karen Spranger

Jan. 19, 2017: Spranger barred from using county computers after violating security protocols

March 13, 2017: Spranger seeks lawyer for court battle with Hackel

April 11, 2017: Spranger hides in bathroom to avoid questions about dispute with county board

April 20, 2017: Macomb County clerk fined for ethics violation amid dispute with county board

April 20, 2017: Macomb County clerk crashes county car after being fined for ethics violation

April 24, 2017: Neighbor says home listed as Spranger's primary residence overrun with raccoons

May 3, 2017: Emails reveal another battle between Spranger and Macomb County officials

May 4, 2017: Spranger caught hiding moving boxes to block move to new building

May 9, 2017: Legal battle troubles intensify for Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger

May 10, 2017: Judge orders Spranger to cooperate with move to new building

May 17, 2017: Spranger answers claims that her office is 'hostile work environment'

June 19, 2017: Simple report turns heated between Spranger and county officials

June 22, 2017: Macomb County clerk files suit to allow firearms inside government buildings

June 28, 2017: Spranger's employees working in fear after security removed

July 20, 2017: Spranger accused of perjury over 'uninhabitable' home in Warren

Aug. 1, 2017: Lawsuit announced against Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger

Aug. 14, 2017: Employee calls 911 after Spranger asks to look through her purse

Sept. 22, 2017: Spranger accused of moving, hiding computers overnight

Sept. 28, 2017: Judge rules against Spranger in 'toxic work environment' case

Oct. 21, 2017: Spranger's totaled car among items up for bids at Macomb County auction

Oct. 25, 2017: Spranger caught on video covering up court order

Oct. 27, 2017: Union files restraining order against Spranger over 'hostile workplace'

Oct. 27, 2017: Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger sues Google amid residency battle

Nov. 1, 2017: Employee blames Spranger for huge online backlog at office

Nov. 7, 2017: Spranger requests $100K to pay for her ongoing legal battles

Nov. 9, 2017: Spranger's office given Thursday deadline to clear e-filing backlog

Nov. 9, 2017: Spranger fails to meet judges' backlog deadline

Nov. 9, 2017: Spranger solves long wait times by bringing in benches for customers

Nov. 21, 2017: Union files motion to hold Spranger in contempt of court

Nov. 29, 2017: Contempt of court hearing held for Spranger

Nov. 30, 2017: Spranger appears before Board of Commissioners

Nov. 30, 2017: Spranger grilled over massive backlog in her office

Dec. 11, 2017: Judge hears arguments on Spranger's firing of employees

Dec. 15, 2017: Video shows feces, clutter in house Spranger listed as residence

Jan. 2, 2018: Spranger files lawsuit against Macomb County alleging conspiracy against her

Jan. 8, 2018: Spranger puts Macomb County hiring on hold

Jan. 23, 2018: Employee says Spranger pressured her to illegally alter record

Jan. 31, 2018: Attorney for Spranger says register of deeds threatened him

Feb. 27, 2018: Spranger takes conspiracy allegations to federal court

March 13, 2018: Officials claim glitch at courts caused by Spranger maxing out credit card

March 19, 2018: Motions heard in Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger residency hearing

March 26, 2018: Spranger allegedly kicks employee; 2 criminal investigations opened

March 27, 2018: Spranger to be removed from office immediately, judge says

April 3, 2018: Karen Spranger requests investigation into her removal in letter to Macomb County officials, Trump

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.