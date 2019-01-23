Ex-Michigan middle school principal charged with sex crimes involving young boys

A former Michigan middle school principal is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for alleged inappropriate relationships with young boys.

Karl Hartman, former principal at Kingsley Middle School in Grand Traverse County, was charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a minor and two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

WPBN reports three victims are expected to testify against Hartman. The incidents date back to 2009.

According to court documents obtained by WPBN, one alleged victim said when he was eight or nine-years-old, he spent the night at Harman's home and he was groped.

Another victim stated he was called to Hartman's office and was groped. Another victim stated he would spend time at Hartman's house, where he would offer the victim alcohol.

Hartman asked the boys to show him their penises so he could judge whose was bigger, the victim said.

Hartman worked for the Kingsley Area School District for more than 30 years. The school district superintendent says the news is upsetting and is encouraging any other victims to come forward.

“He’s been a well-respected member of the school community, a pillar of the school community, and so certainly there is a lot of support there," said Dr. Keith Smith to WPBN. "It’s a small town, so I think many people know who some of the alleged victims are and they are very well respected. So, for the most part i think people have been pretty quiet and are just waiting for the investigative process to play out.”

"If anything doesn’t seem right or seems odd, let school officials or law-enforcement know," said Dr. Smith. "We would much rather look into 100 complaints that don’t go anywhere, than to have one that turns out to be true.”

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Grand Traverse County Detective Bureau at (231) 995-5002.

