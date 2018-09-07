Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach charged in Nassar case in court Friday

A former women's gymnastics coach for Michigan State University was in court Friday afternoon for a probable cause hearing.

NBC affiliate WILX reports that her passport was taken away, and that she did not make a statement.

Kathie Klages has been charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of lying to a peace officer. She is accused of lying to Michigan State police detectives about alleged knowledge prior to 2016 of Nassar's sexual misconduct.

Survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse have claimed they reported it to Klages, some reports were allegedly made more than 20 years ago.

Klages spent 27 years at MSU as a gymnastics coach and was one of Larry Nassar's most vocal defenders.

Allegedly, she held a team meeting the day the first story of Nassar's abuse broke and passionately defended Nassar to the gymnasts. Reports indicate she even brought in a "thinking of you" card for the team to sign for Nassar.

Months later, she told investigators Nassar had deceived her for decades.

Klages was arraigned on Aug. 30 after turning herself in to officials. She was given a $5,000 bond.

