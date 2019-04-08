Ex-Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon due back in court today

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. - Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon is scheduled to return to court Monday.

Simon faces multiple criminal charges including two felonies in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. Prosecutors said Simon cared more about the reputation of Michigan State than the safety of its students.

The preliminary hearing got underway earlier this year and is set to continue Monday.

Court is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

Simon is accused of lying to police in May 2018 about her knowledge of accusations against Nassar. In February, the defense motioned to exclude the testimony of Amanda Thomashow, the first person to file a Title IX complaint against Nassar after she was assaulted in 2014. In the end, the judge allowed Thomashow to be heard.

As both sides argued whether Thomashow should testify, merits of each case were also fair game.

"Why did the defendant lie?" asked Scott Teter, of the attorney general's office. "Because the defendant's legacy and MSU look bad. That means the defendant looks bad."

"It is clear he is trying to put MSU on trial for the way MSU treats sex assault," Simon's attorney, Lee Silver, said.

