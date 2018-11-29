Ex-Monroe County judge sentenced in violent sex case

MONROE, Mich. - Jarod Calkins, a former Monroe County judge who pleaded guilty earlier this year to felony charges connected to a prostitution case, was sentenced to one to five years in prison.

During sentencing, vitim impact statements were read. The details of the abusive encounters were graphic and disturbing.

Women described being electrocuted to the point of nerve damage at the hands of the former judge. Victims also described being tied up, tortured, emotionally manipulated and paid for sexual acts.

"He bought a slave, as one of the victims said, a personal sex slave," an attorney said.

The torture took place in hotels and sometimes at Calkins' or the victims' homes. Calkins met the women online using a fake name.

"His profile advertised as saying, 'Are you looking for a sugar daddy? Searching for younger women to be a sugar baby,'" one victim impact statement read.

Calkins sat quietly, fidgeting with his wedding ring as the victims' letters were read out loud in court. Women shared stories about being vulnerable and looking for a relationship, but instead, they were manipulated.

"He would pull me in with sweet messages and then torture me when we were together," a statement read. "I thought he was a monster."

The women said Calkins would choke and beat them.

"I didn't think it'd be painful or leave welts," a statement read. "I never thought he would electrocute me."

Calkins apologized in court.

"I have failed my wife, my family, friends and colleagues, as well as the community who assisted in my campaign," he said.

Calkins was originally charged with hiring women for sex, but he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Originally, Calkins could have faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the prostitution charges, which were dropped as part of the plea deal.

