Ex-MSU dean William Strampel, facing sexual misconduct charges, retires from university

The former dean of the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, William Strampel, has retired from the university.

Larry Nassar's former boss, William Strampel, had been charged in March after four female students accused him of using his power to sexually assault, harass and solicit nude photos of them, according to court documents.

A judge decided there was enough evidence that Strampel, the former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, should face trial on charges that include sexual misconduct and willful neglect of duty.

The retirement agreement bars Strampel from receiving emeritus status, which is a traditional honor for retiring faculty. Strampel will also forfeit other benefits related to executive level retirement, but will receive basic retiree health care coverage.

“As I said before, Strampel has not acted with the level of professionalism expected of an MSU employee, particularly one holding an office with the responsibility of patient safety. His conduct and attitude were unacceptable and went against the values of this university,” Engler said. “While completing the tenure revocation process would have been highly satisfying, his immediate retirement means we have achieved the same goal—the end of the relationship between Strampel and MSU.”

Under the agreement, Strampel will receive $175,000. The final payment represents a compromise of the salary Strampel claims he would have been entitled to over the duration of the lengthy tenure revocation process.



