Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to testify in public hearing before Congress

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court after his sentencing hearing on Dec. 12, 2018, in New York City. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison by a federal judge after pleading…

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, will testify before the House Oversight Committee in February.

House Oversight Chairman Cummings confirmed the news on Thursday. The hearing is set for Feb. 7.

“I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily. I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with Special Counsel Mueller’s office. The Committee will announce additional information in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this week, Chairman Cummings sent letters to the White House and the Trump Organization renewing his previous request from four months ago for documents related to President Donald Trump’s apparent failure to report debts and payments to Mr. Cohen to silence women alleging extramarital affairs with the President before the election. Those documents are now due on January 22, 2019.

