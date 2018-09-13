Examining General Motors recall for power steering issue

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - On Thursday General Motors recalled more than 1 million pickup trucks and SUVs due to an electrical problem.

GM officials said the issue occurs when people try to make a turn while going at a low speed. The power steering could cut out and then back on.

The issue can be jarring for some people and even increase their chances of getting into an accident.

The electronic problem could also cause other dashboard equipment, like the radio, stabilitrack, chimes, door lock cycling, air conditioning or cruise control, to be briefly disabled.

The two pickup trucks affected by the recall are the 2012-2015 Chevy Silverado LD and the 2015 GMC Sierra LD.

There are SUVs that share the same electronics, and GM engineers discovered similar issues in low-speed turning in the following vehicles:

2015 Chevy Tahoe

2012-15 GMC Yukon

2015 Chevrolet Suburban

2015 Cadillac Escalade

So far, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reported 20 crashes, two injuries and no fatalities due to the issue.

Rich Harvey, of Canton, drives a 2012 GMC Yukon and said he loves it.

"It's been a wonderful car for me. I've had just minor maintenance that I've needed to put on it, but this is the first time I've heard about this recall," Harvey said.

Harvey is a salesman and a family man, and he says now that he's aware, he'll be on the lookout for trouble.

"I'm gonna take it to have them flash it as quickly as possible because I am on the road all the time," he said.

Traditionally you would have to wait for a recall notice to come in the mail to get your vehicle fixed. That's not the case this time.

GM dealers already have the software to reflash the vehicle so you can call your dealer now and get an appointment to get your fix and be on your way.

The recall is a continuation of the same recall GM officials announced last year for the 2014 Silverado.

