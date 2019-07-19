Excessive heat: DTE expects record usage during dangerous temperatures

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials are preparing for Friday and Saturday to be the highest days of energy usage they've ever seen.

RELATED: All of Michigan at risk for severe weather on Friday: What to know

In January, utility companies asked customers to turn the heat down on the coldest day of the year to reduce strain on the system. The exact opposite request came Friday during a period of dangerous heat.

RELATED: DTE Energy asks customers to reduce energy use during extreme cold

The heat index in Detroit was more than 100 degrees Friday morning, and it's expected to get worse over the weekend. This is a concern for utility companies, which have to make sure electricity keeps flowing.

RELATED: DTE Energy preparing for highest days of energy use ever as temperatures soar in Metro Detroit

The work ongoing to prevent power disruptions means keeping a close eye on the regional power grid.

Here's how residents can help the situation:

Adjust your thermostat during the day and night

Keep blinds and drapes closed

Don't leave the air-conditioning on high when you aren't home

Try to avoiding non-essential appliances, as heat tends to remain after their use

Public cooling centers have been opened across Metro Detroit. You can find the full, updated list here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.