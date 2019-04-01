Excitement about Final Four extends beyond Michigan State University's campus into town

LANSING, Mich. - On Michigan State University’s campus confidence is high and the excitement about the ninth Final Four goes beyond campus and through town.

The MSU basketball team knocked off top-ranked Duke, 68-67, on Sunday in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

RELATED: Michigan State celebrates big win over Duke to earn trip to Final Four

For anyone who wants to go to the games this Saturday, they now have to scramble to find tickets and hotel accommodations, unless they somehow took a chance and planned ahead.

Matt Garcia bartends at the Harrison Roadhouse. He knows just how crazy Saturday will be and like many others, hopes to witness history.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.