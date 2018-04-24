Exel Taylor due in court for charges in 3-year-old Detroit girl's shooting

DETROIT - The man charged with shooting a 3-year-old girl in the head in Detroit earlier this month is due in court Tuesday for a preliminary exam.

London Clark (WDIV)

Exel Taylor, 24, is accused of firing gunshots at about 2:46 p.m. on April 7 outside the gas station in the 15900 block of Livernois.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Taylor was arguing with a 28-year-old man inside the gas station. The argument continued outside where it became physical.

Taylor then went to his car, pulled out a gun and began firing at the man. One of those bullets struck 3-year-old London Muldrow in the head as she was sitting in her mother's vehicle. The bullet went through the windshield and hit her head. She remains hospitalized.

Taylor ran to a nearby Valero and called a friend to pick him up. The two were arrested blocks away from the shooting scene. Taylor's weapon was then recovered.

He faces the following charges:

Assault with intent to commit murder

Carrying a concealed weapon-motor vehicle

Carrying a weapon with unlawful intent

Four counts of felony firearm

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.