LIVE: Exel Taylor to be sentenced for 3-year-old's shooting outside Detroit gas station

DETROIT - A man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Detroit is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

London Muldrow, 3, was shot in the head when she was sitting in her mother's vehicle on April 7.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Exel Taylor, 24, was arguing with a 28-year-old man inside the gas station in the 15900 block of Livernois in Detroit. The argument continued outside where it became physical. Shots were fired at about 2:46 p.m. outside the gas station.

Taylor allegedly went to his car, pulled out a gun and began firing at the man. One of those bullets struck London in the head as she was sitting in her mother's vehicle.

Police said Taylor ran to a nearby Valero and called a friend to pick him up. They were both arrested blocks away from the shooting scene. A weapon was recovered.

Taylor was charged with three counts of assault with intent to commit murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and felony firearms violations.

He pleaded guilty as charged in August.

London was released from the hospital in May.

