Experts hope voters will turn out for critical primary day in Michigan

DETROIT - Tuesday is primary day in Michigan, with some major races to be decided and other local races that will impact families.

In Oakland County, 52 percent of registered voters didn't vote during the last primary similar to this year's, while 56 percent failed to make their voices heard in Washtenaw County. About 62 percent of registered voters skipped the ballot box in Wayne County.

It can be easy to find people who won't vote and difficult to get them to change their minds.

But according to Oakland University political science professor John Klemanski, this year is more important than ever because of the mood of the country.

He said because the country is so polarized and divided, it's a powerful driver.

Ballot proposals are also in the picture. In Berkley, there's a proposal that would affect how schools will be funded in the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, residents in Hamtramck will need to decide the qualifications of the city manager, who essentially has a huge voice in running the city.

Ballots in Macomb County will have the SMART bus initiative.

Typically, fewer than 15 percent of residents will turn out for the midterms and decide how direct tax dollars will be spent, which means only a few residents will be deciding what and how your personal wallet is being used.

Polls open at 7 p.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.

