Explosions at six churches and hotels in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - More than 30 people are killed, and at least 283 others injured, after a series of explosions across the Sri Lankan city of Colombo and the surrounding towns.

Blasts went off at three churches packed with worshippers for Easter Sunday, nearly simultaneously, according to local authorities.

At around the same time, a series of three explosions were reported at hotels in the area. Police say the hotels are primarily used by tourists, but there is no confirmation that any Americans were hurt or killed in the blasts.

The explosions were reported at the following churches and hotels:

St. Anthony's Shrine - Colombo, Sri Lanka

St. Sebastian's Church - Negombo, Sri Lanka

St. Mary's Cathedral - Thandavanveli, Sri Lanka

Shangri-La Hotel - Colombo, Sri Lanka

Cinnamon Grand Hotel - Colombo, Sri Lanka

Kingsbury Hotel - Colombo, Sri Lanka

Right now, police believe at least two of the blasts were caused by suicide bombers.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.