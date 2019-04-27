Expungement clinic and second chance fair takes place in Detroit Saturday

The event is being held at the Delta Service Through Detroit Foundation.

DETROIT - An expungement clinic and second chance fair is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Detroit Saturday at the Delta Service Through Detroit Foundation at 24760 West 7 Mile Road.

The services being provided include:

Expungement application preparation

Free legal court representation subject to income eligibility

Free fingerprinting

iChat fee waivers

On-site returning citizens support services

Friend of the court attorneys present to answer questions

For more information email socialaction@detroitdeltas.org.

