Expungement clinic and second chance fair takes place in Detroit Saturday

Event ends at 3 p.m.

The event is being held at the Delta Service Through Detroit Foundation.

DETROIT - An expungement clinic and second chance fair is taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Detroit Saturday at the Delta Service Through Detroit Foundation at 24760 West 7 Mile Road. 

The services being provided include: 

  • Expungement application preparation 
  • Free legal court representation subject to income eligibility
  • Free fingerprinting 
  • iChat fee waivers 
  • On-site returning citizens support services 
  • Friend of the court attorneys present to answer questions  

For more information email socialaction@detroitdeltas.org. 

