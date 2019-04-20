Expungement fair Saturday aims to help Metro Detroit residents clear or reduce criminal records

The event is being held for people who would like to have felony records expunged.

DETROIT - A free expungement fair taking place Saturday aims to help residents in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties clear or reduce criminal records.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Detroit's Oak Grove AME Church located at 19801 Cherrylawn Avenue.

It is being held for people who would like to have felony records expunged. The event will feature attorneys who can help review the process and qualifications for expungement as well as assist in completing the forms necessary to begin the process.

People with no more than two misdemeanors and one felony can apply. To be eligible for expungement it must be five years and one day after the person has completed his or her sentence of probation or parole.

Bring a copy of records from the court if possible. Participants will be able to find out if they can remove their conviction from their record.

Offenses that are not eligible for expungement are DUI's, traffic offenses, capital offenses and criminal sexual conduct.

The goal of the fair is to reduce the barriers to employment. Reducing or expunging prior convictions allows people to fully reenter their community and society.

For additional information, call 313-341-8877.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.