Fake construction workers trick 79-year-old Metro Detroit man, ransack his home

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Men posing as construction workers tricked a 79-year-old Wyandotte man so they could get inside his home.

Earl Kontowski said a man came to his home wearing a construction hat and vest.

"He said, 'We're going to do some excavating behind your house. We want to know if it'll be problem getting your car out of the garage,'" Kontowski said.

Kontowski led the man through his home and into the backyard. He said he thought he locked the front door, but he didn't and another man went into the house.

While Kontowski was outside, the other man ransacked his house.

After about 15 minutes, Kontowski said he told the man in the backyard that he was gong back inside. The man started talking on a two-way radio and left when Kontowski said that.

Police said Kontowski was also victim to another scam within a week, and they believe the instances may be connected.

Kontowski paid someone $1,600 to redo his porch, but the man just smeared cement, he said.