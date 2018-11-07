Fallen tree knocks out power to 400 DTE Energy customers in Livonia

This map from DTE Energy shows a powere outage in southeastern Livonia on Nov. 7, 2018.

LIVONIA, Mich. - A fallen tree knocked out power to about 400 DTE Energy customers Wednesday in southeastern Livonia.

The company said power should be restored to the neighborhood by Wednesday evening.

A tree fell onto a wire. Residents reported hearing a surge before the power went out in the neighborhood south of Plymouth Road, north of West Chicago Street and west of Middlebelt Road.

No injuries were reported.

