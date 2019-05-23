Families desperate for answers as 2 men still missing after plane found in Lake Michigan

FRANKFORT, Mich. - Two men are still missing after the plane they were in was located at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

The passenger and pilot are both businessmen in Metro Detroit, and their family and friends are desperate for answers. One man serves as CEO at the Detroit Salt Co.

The plane went down near Frankfort. Michigan State Police spent days searching and used sonar technology in their search for the plane.

Police said Emanuel Manos and Randal Dippold were flying from Ontanogin to Monroe when the plane's engine locked up. The plane went off the radar about 4 miles from the shoreline. The two men haven't been seen since.

Police are considering this case a recovery mission and are using every possible resource to find the pair.

