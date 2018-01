An apartment complex caught fire displacing families from their homes on Detroit's east side on December 31, 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Several families were left displaced after a two-alarm fire Sunday night at an apartment complex on Detroit’s east side.

According to police, the fire happened on Fleming Street between 8 Mile Road and Winchester Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

