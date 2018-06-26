Families keep traditions going as Ford Fireworks light up Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Every year, thousands of people post for the best spot at the Ford Fireworks, and the riverfront view along Belle Isle keeps them coming back.

Some prefer to catch the sights boatside, but others, such as Nick Todd, like to pitch tents and pass the time with grandchildren.

"Are you kidding? The finale -- I've got tears running down my face," Todd said. "I'm so excited."

Todd and his crew would normally camp out in Hart Plaza, but this year, they ventured to Belle Isle with no regrets.

"There's a big crowd here, but it's way better than being anywhere near Downtown," Todd said. "They keep coming over saying, 'How much time left, papa?'"

Steve Strickland and his family camped out RV-style. His family's tradition entails hanging out at Belle Isle, but with a few more amenities.

"Sometimes -- you know how it is with bugs, insects -- if she wants to run inside and take refuge, you don't have to worry about the heat," Strickland said. "Turn on the air."

