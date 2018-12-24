Families travel across Michigan to spend time together for holidays

DEARBORN, Mich. - There are many ways to travel safely during the holidays. Local 4 spoke with a Farmington family on Christmas Eve looking for their grandfather, who travels to town only once a year.

The family drives to the train station in Dearborn every year to meet with him.

Melody Pryor's father moved to western Michigan and the train is his preferred method of travel. James Pryor is a retired veteran who lives alone in Battle Creek.

With so many still rushing to find perfect gifts, Melody Pryor wants to make sure her daughter understands what Christmas is really about.

"My mom's deceased," Melody Pryor said. "So, it's awesome for her to be able to spend time with her grandfather."​​​​​​​

"I just want to spend time with him since I only see him once a year," Amari Pryor said.

"Just making memories," Melody Pryor said. "I would say for the holidays, it's good to be with family."

The Pryors' holiday truly began when the train arrived at the station because their grandpa can now spend time with two very important women in his life, giving out hugs, kisses and a lifetime of family memories.

