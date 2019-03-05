Pontiac family being investigated for child abuse after 3-year-old girl injured with broken ribs

A 3-year-old girl has a closed head wound and broken ribs. The child was living with her father at a home on Cottage Street in Pontiac when she was injured.

Things are quiet and pretty peaceful in the neighborhood on Cottage Street, but deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said inside one of the homes, a 3-month-old little girl was severely abused on Feb. 27, while she was with her father.

Detroit police notified the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office about the possible child abuse after the child was transfered from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac to Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Police said the child has several broken ribs, a closed head injury and several bruises on her legs and arms.

Neighbors told Local 4 they did not know about the abuse. Police do not have anyone in custody, but they are expecting that to change.

The case is under investigation. The child is in critical but stable condition.



