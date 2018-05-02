Family believes River Rouge fire that killed mother of 4 wasn't accidental

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Police released new video of the moment officers arrived at a River Rouge home where a fire killed a mother of four.

Candice Harrington's family is questioning the investigation into what went wrong. Investigators said arson wasn't a factor in the fire, but her family isn't convinced.

The River Rouge Police Department released body camera footage that shows what first responders saw.

"It shows our officers walking up to the scene, interviewing witnesses that are outside," River Rouge police Detective Lt. Dasumo Mitchell said.

It was a controversial case from the start. There were rumors of a firebombing, but Mitchell said the footage rules out that theory.

"It shows that the window is intact, so allegations of the home being firebombed are completely unfounded," Mitchell said.

Four people were inside the apartment when a couch caught fire and the flames spread. Harrington, 34, was the only person who didn't escape.

"I just want justice for my sister," Shayne Davis said. "She didn't deserve to die like that. She has four kids that have to grow up without their mother."

Davis has been going after police since her sister's death.

"Nothing's being done with it," Davis said. "It's just being swept under the rug. River Rouge is not doing anything about her."

Mitchell said that's not the case.

"Our condolences to the family," Mitchell said. "We're sorry they're unsatisfied, but there's no foul play. Medical examiners ruled it was accidental, as well."

Davis is certain something more sinister happened.

"When you get jealousy and drugs involved, this is the outcome," Davis said.

Mitchell said officials spent countless hours on the case and are certain it was a tragic accident.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.