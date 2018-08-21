Family defends man Tased by Westland police while holding 2-month-old baby

WESTLAND, Mich. - The family of a man who was Tased by Westland police while holding a baby is reacting to what officials are saying about the incident.

Video shows Ray Brown holding a 2-month-old baby as police used a Taser to take him down.

Westland police said they got two separate calls Friday night about a man yelling and threatening people. When they arrived, officers got into a confrontation with Brown, who at some point picked up his baby.

Police said they didn't want to get into a tug-of-war with Brown, but his family members said officers went too far.

"Quite definitely, justice will prevail in this," Brown said.

Brown was released from jail Monday afternoon.

"He's got Taser marks all over him, a boot print on his head," his attorney, Angela Martin, said. "He's not acting right. Neither is his baby."

Cellphone video of the incident went viral and sparked outrage over the way Westland police handled the situation.

"I wasn't expecting it to get this big," said Kelvin Williams, who recorded the incident on his cellphone.

Westland police Chief Jeff Jedrusik defended the actions of his officers, saying they were inches away from Brown when they used the Taser, ensuring the deployment wouldn't transfer to the baby.

"Officers were in fear that this man was harming the child," Jedrusik said. "He had such a tight grasp on the child. He was uncooperative. He was intoxicated. He was aggressive."

Westland police were called to the area by Barbara Tackett.

"I've cried watching the video because the baby was involved, but Ray was out of control," Tackett said.

She said she got into an argument with Brown and his girlfriend over a roasting pan she wanted back. She said Brown was punching cars and getting in her face.

After meeting with Tackett, officers went to Brown's home and the situation escalated quickly, ultimately leading to his arrest.

You can watch Priya Mann's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.