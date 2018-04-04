Family dog stolen during Detroit home invasion

DETROIT - Rajah is an integral part of the Allen family. The 6-pound yorkie has seen them through rough times including the death of both their mother and father.

“He’s just been such a comfort,” Jocelyn Allen said.

Monday afternoon, somebody kicked in a window at the home on Roselawn Street near Stalwell Avenue and stole the 5-year-old dog and some jewelry on a nearby dresser.

The thieves left behind the TV’s, computers, a purse and a wallet. The family thinks their pup may have been the target.

They’ve filed a police report and have gotten surveillance video from a nearby business which shows a van pulling up by their home and three men walking toward it. Nobody in the neighborhood can identity the van or the men.

“I just can’t believe the devastation to the family” Allen said. “It’s like a hole in our hearts.”



