Family gathers to honor teen fatally stabbed at Taylor graduation party

A vigil was held Friday night for Cameron Petty, who was stabbed to death at a graduation party at the Knights of Columbus hall in Taylor.

Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing, and the Wayne County prosecutor has charged a 16-year-old with murder. Giancarlo Delgato, of Southgate, is expected to be arraigned Saturday.

On what would have been Petty's birthday, his family did what they have always done. They gathered for cake and food to honor the memory of the teen.

