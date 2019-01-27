Family heartbroken after 3-year-old boy fatally shot on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT - A mother and father are dealing with an unimaginable tragedy.

The parents of 3-year-old Christian Miller spoke exclusively with Local 4 Saturday night.

Christian was with his godmother when he was shot on Southfield Freeway. He was strapped into a car seat on his way to see "Sesame Street Live" at the Fox Theatre when a bullet flew into his godmother's car, striking him between the shoulder blades.

Tomika Whitley was working at the Children's Hospital of Michigan when her friend, Christian's godmother, called her.

"She was like, 'Christian has been shot,'" Whitley said. "I just ran out of there."

Whitley rushed to Sinai Grace Hospital, where her son was clinging to life.

"It was devastating to hear there was nothing they could do," Whitley said. "We watched him pass away."

The godmother and two young children were on Southfield Freeway near Joy Road when someone opened fire.

Christian was the youngest of six children. The entire family adored him.

"You can run, but you can't hide," said Richard Miller Jr. "Turn yourself in. You took something precious from us."

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2014-16 silver, four-door Mercedes. Police released video of the vehicle Friday night, which can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

There is a $2,500 reward offered for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.

