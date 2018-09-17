Family heartbroken over double murder on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Family members of a woman shot and killed Sunday inside a home on Detroit’s west side want justice for their loved one.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Monterey Street, not far from Woodward Avenue and the Davison Freeway.

Barbara Johnson said the last 24 hours have been tough for her.

“Unbelievable," she said. "I couldn’t sleep at all. I didn’t sleep at all last night. My daughter called me and I couldn’t understand what she was saying, and when I did get to understand what she was saying, and I said, 'Did you say my granddaughter?' she said, 'She’s dead. She’s dead.'"

Police said two people were shot and killed. Officers found a man dead inside the front door of the home, and Army veteran Jasmine Johnson was found in an upstairs bedroom.

Police said the suspect or suspects set the home on fire to hide evidence.

“She was fun," Sabrina Fears, Jasmine Johnson's aunt, said of her. "She was loving. She was caring about a lot of different people."

Fears said she will hold on to positive memories of her niece. Meanwhile, her family has some tough questions.

“What was the reason for you taking my granddaughter’s life?” Barbara Johnson asked.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

