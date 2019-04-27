Family in need of help after son's van, wheelchair stolen

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A Macomb County family is asking for help in order to get back a stolen van that is used for their son with special needs.

Nathan Major, 7, was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and uses something inside the van to get around every day.

For the Major family, it’s been a rough day.

“It’s just hard because you work so hard for things,” Lisa Major said.

Early Saturday morning, the family’s silver minivan was stolen.

“We do everything right and the one time the door wasn’t locked on the van," Major said.

Surveillance video showed a man got out of a black sedan and stole the van.

But Major said in addition to the van, they also took Nathan’s customized wheelchair which was inside.

“That he takes on the bus,” Lisa Major said. “That he uses in school and takes on field trips.”

Without the wheelchair, the van has to carry Nathan, who has developmental challenges due to his diagnosis.

“He’s doing great but the wheelchair is how we get him around,” Major said.

Major got a call that the wheelchair was dumped this afternoon on a side street in Detroit, but another problem surfaced as police went to get it.

“Minutes before they got there, a scrapper picked it up,” Major said.

The family doesn’t know what to do next.

“I’m at a loss,” Major said.

The family is hoping to get the van and wheelchair back soon before it starts to really settle in for Nathan.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. You can donate here.

