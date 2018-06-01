Family member finds 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Oakland County home

Two people were found dead on the kitchen floor of a home in Independence Township, police said. (WDIV)

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were found dead Thursday after an apparent murder-suicide inside a home in Independence Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at 4:09 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 9000 block of Syracuse Avenue. A caller said she found a man and a woman lying on the floor of the kitchen, police said.

The caller told deputies she could see her brother-in-law through the kitchen door wall and that he was covered in blood. When officials arrived, they found a 69-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead on the kitchen floor.

Police said there was a lot of dried blood at the scene. They determined the man and woman had been killed by gunshot wounds.

A gun was found under the man's left arm, police said.

Nobody else was inside the home, according to authorities.

The caller told deputies she had scheduled a meeting with her sister and brother-in-law for earlier in the day to go over their mother's estate. Their mother, who lived across the street, died earlier in the year, she said.

The caller said there hadn't been a response to her phone calls, and the last time she had heard from her sister was Monday.

Detectives were called to the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

