Family members transform Detroit area in honor of murdered woman

DETROIT - They are not your typical yard work chores. With every tree cut down and grass cut comes an act of dedication.

“Mostly for her honor. What we’re doing here is something I know she would have wanted,” said Dorian Holcomb.

Holcomb and several members of his family are cleaning up and transforming the alley at Pennsylvania and East Canfield.

“It is the hardest thing I have ever been through in my life to be honest with you,” said Holcomb.

That’s because just days ago on May 27, he found out someone murdered his sister Clarinda Holcomb.

The murderer dumped her body like a bag of garbage.

RELATED: Woman's body found in alley on Detroit's east side, police say

“She just wanted so much for this city and for her to go out the way that she did, loving the city the way she did and for her to be dumped here in the city, it breaks my heart,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb said his sister loved the city of Detroit, that’s why they are cleaning up the area.

“East Warren, this whole area, it’s been plagued with crime for years now and it has to change at some point,” said Holcomb.

“We want justice for my cousin, not only that, we don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” said Latrice Turner.

Turner is Clarinda Holcomb's cousin. They want to turn the area into a rose garden in honor of Clarinda or ‘Rose’, that’s what her friends and family call her.

“We want people to feel safe in their own neighborhood,” said Turner.

It’s a neighborhood, they are fighting to take back.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.