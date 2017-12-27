Family of 55-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit's west side wants justice

DETROIT - The family of a 55-year-old man wants justice after the father of seven was killed in a hit-and-run on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck Ron Wordlaw on Saturday and left the scene.

Wordlaw's family and Detroit police hope surveillance video of the car believed to be involved in the hit-and-run will help catch his killer.

Police said the incident happened around 7:05 p.m. Saturday near West McNichols Road and Rutherford Street. A light blue 2005-2009 Ford Mustang convertible with a tan or brown top was traveling west on McNichols Road when it hit Wordlaw as he crossed the road on foot, police said.

After the incident, the car continued traveling on McNichols Road, officials said.

Wordlaw was killed by the impact.

"This was a senseless killing," said Christopher Hurst, Wordlaw's friend.

Hurst was with Wordlaw at 7 p.m. Saturday when he was hit and killed outside Hurst's barbershop.

"All of a sudden, 'Boom,'" Hurst said. "I see no accident. Where's Ron?"

Security camera video shows Wordlaw trying to cross McNichols Road before the speeding driver hit him head-on.

"How do you do that to another human?" asked Gloria Wordlaw, the victim's mother. "How do you do that?"

"It's devastating losing your soulmate," said Shonique Cooper, the victim's wife. "(The children) losing their father."

Police said the Mustang will have front-end damage.

"We can turn anger into action," said Rosalind Wordlaw-Dickey, the victim's sister. "We need to catch this guy."

"Lives matter," said Rick Wordlaw, the victim's brother. "You've got to care when you take somebody's people."

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Fatal Squad unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

You can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.

