Family of Detroit bar owner slain by burglar pleads for answers

DETROIT - Mike Webb was killed May 26 when he walked in on a burglary at a bar he co-owned.

El Capri Lounge is considered a pillar on Detroit's east side. Webb returned to the bar at 4:30 a.m. to get his house keys.

Cameras captured video of a man breaking in, prying his way through a brick wall that allowed access to a crawl space. While inside, the man lurked around, searching for money, police said. The video isn't clear, but the man turned toward the camera once, providing a look at his face.

Police said Webb was assaulted when he encountered the burglar.

The scuffle wasn't caught on camera, but video shows the robber running out the front door, leaving Webb to die of injuries to his head.

"Whoever did this, I would love for you to have some kind of heart and just give us some peace," said Webb's mother, Sheila Chieves.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800speakup.org or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

