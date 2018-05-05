Family of fallen Detroit police Officer Darren Weathers creates foundation to help children

DETROIT - The family of Detroit police Officer Darren Weathers, who was killed in a crash during a training exercise earlier this year, created a foundation to give back to the community the young officer policed.

A funeral was held Feb. 20, 2019 for Detroit police Officer Darren Weathers. (WDIV)

Weathers died Feb. 13 when the car in which he was traveling crashed on Michigan Avenue. Last summer, a video of Weathers playing with children while working went viral, and his family wants to continue to give back to that community.

Money from a bowling fundraiser held on Friday, which will become an annual event, and the I Dream With Darren Foundation will do just that.

"The 'I' is for integrity, the 'D' is for determination, 'R' is for respect, 'E' is for education, 'A' is for ambition and 'M' is for motivation," said Weathers' mother, Chonita Johnson.

Johnson said those who want to continue to help are "keeping it moving for him."

