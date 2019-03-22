Family of legally blind Detroit woman missing in Peru turns to US government for help

DETROIT - The family of a legally blind Detroit woman who went to Peru in December and never returned is turning to the U.S. government for help.

Carla Valpeoz, 35, was vacationing when she disappeared. Her brother, Carlos Valpeoz has traveled to Peru to look for his sister and call attention to the fact she is missing.

"We still remain hopeful that we are going to find my sister and bring her back to the United States," Carlos Valpeoz said.

Carlos Valpeoz said the homicide division in Peru is handling the case. He was in River Rouge on Friday to ask Rep. Rashida Tlaib for help.

Tlaib knows Carla Valpeoz from her work in Southwest Detroit.

The U.S. governement hasn't been able to help because the Peruvian goverment hasn't asked for help with the investigation.

"I think it's about time that the Peruvian government lets us play a larger role in trying to bring her home," Tlaib said.

Carlos Valpeoz also met with staff members from Sen. Debbie Stabenow's office.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.