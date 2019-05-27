Family of missing 27-year-old man concerned for his safety

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for 27-year-old Pete DeVault who was last seen Friday morning in the 19300 block of Coyle Street.

Coyle's family is concerned for his safety. None of his family and friends have heard from him since Friday.

DeVault is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, burgundy shoes and an unknown colored jacket.

If you have any information, call police at 313-596-1240.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.