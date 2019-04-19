Family pleads for answers after fight at Detroit shoe store leads to fatal shooting

DETROIT - A fight inside a Detroit shoe store Friday spilled out into the parking lot, and then a man was shot and killed.

Two people are being questioned in the case.

The shooting happened at the Villa shoe store on 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

“Right now, we’re still looking at the cameras in the area, and we’re going to follow every lead possible and make sure we catch this person,” Detroit police Capt. Keeth Williams said.

Police said two men started arguing inside the store. Witnesses said the argument was over shoes.

“Just shocked. Can’t believe it, like I don’t understand it,” Todjah Torrance said.

Torrance's nephew Dale Johnson was shot during the argument.

"He was always smiling. My dad almost just died and he was there to hold me and calm me down. He was an all-around good guy. He was a family guy," Torrance said.

Now Johnson’s family is looking for justice.

“To anybody, if you seen anything, can you please come forward? He didn’t deserve this,” Torrance said.

Police said the shooter was wearing a gray jogging suit and he was driving a white older-model Mercury Grand Marquis with a red roof.

