Family pleads for answers in shooting death of man trying to break up bar fight

DETROIT - Police believe Billy Neal Jr. was trying to break up a fight when he was killed last summer.

The shooting took place in front of a crowd of people outside a Detroit bar. Nobody has yet come forward to help catch the killer. Now, his family is hoping someone will have a change of heart.

"I thank God that my brother was able to do what he loved to do," the victim's brother, Patrick Neal, said.

Billy Neal Jr. owned a collision shop in Redford.

"He loved getting those cars out there. He loved the sound of the engine. He loved to make it wet, make the paint just glisten," he said.

Billy Neal Jr. was killed on Aug. 12, 2018. He was shot and killed outside of the Hangovers Lounge on Livernois Avenue.

