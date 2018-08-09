Family pleads for hit-and-run driver who killed 52-year-old Detroit man to turn self in

DETROIT - The family of a Detroit man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Aug. 1 is pleading for the driver to turn himself in to police.

Police said Dallas Thomas, 52, was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Davison Street and Dexter Avenue when he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle just before midnight. The vehicle struck him head-on, sending his body flying through the air and continued driving away from the crash.

The man was drive a gray or silver Chevrolet Malibu.

"How can someone kill this man and drive off, not stop? What if that was your loved one, your mother, your father?" said the victim's brother, Timothy Thomas.

Thomas' relatives described him as a family man who once won the Spirit of Detroit award.

"Dallas was the type of person that he would help anybody that was homeless. Everybody moved into his house. He would feed anybody. He loved his community," Timothy Thomas said.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

