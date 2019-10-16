Family says Roseville man shot at Eastpointe bar has died

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Family members of Jared Glenn, who was shot Saturday while trying to help a friend when a fight broke out at an Eastpointe bar, say the man has died.

Glenn, 34, of Roseville, and five other people were injured when shots were fired at the Last Call Bar at about 2 a.m.

The family released the following statement:

"Jared Alan Glenn passed away Tuesday evening surrounded by the love of his family. His beaming smile brought joy to everyone he met and will live forever in the memories of his family and friends. His generosity and heroism continue on as he was able to help many more people though his donation to Gift of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in support of the Williams Syndrome Foundation which played such an important role in Jared's life."

His friend Stephanie Kennedy described Glenn, who has Williams syndrome, a developmental disorder that affects his personality, as bubbly and gentle.

"He's just full of excitement, would make your day better," Kennedy said.

Glenn, three other men and two women were injured in the shooting.

